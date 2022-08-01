Insight 2811 Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.42. 61,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

