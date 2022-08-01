Insight 2811 Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

