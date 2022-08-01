Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,594,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

NUE traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $134.64. 26,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

