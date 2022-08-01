Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,775,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,894,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

VZIO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,701. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,127,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

