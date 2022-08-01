Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells 1,793 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,396.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,767. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,231.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,573.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.