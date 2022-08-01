Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells 1,793 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NVR Stock Performance
NVR stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,396.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,767. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,231.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,573.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
See Also
