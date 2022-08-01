Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $96,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark E. Jr. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,059. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 190,902 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 173,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

