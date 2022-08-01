Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CFO Sells $21,126.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $21,126.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

