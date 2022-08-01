Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CFO Sells $21,126.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $21,126.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Acme United Stock Performance
Shares of Acme United stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97.
Acme United Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Read More
