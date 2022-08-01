Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Sells 14,647 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 14,647 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $328,971.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,181.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

908 Devices Stock Performance

908 Devices stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 365,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,944. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

908 Devices Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,294 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

