Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

VOXX International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $226.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

