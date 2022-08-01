Innova Market Cap Reaches $232,598.14 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Innova has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $232,598.14 and $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars.

