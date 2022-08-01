Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in July

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,544,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 1,204,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMQCF remained flat at $6.38 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

