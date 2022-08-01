Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 652,219 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $14.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IEA. DA Davidson lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,220,000 after buying an additional 3,420,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 80,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after buying an additional 464,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,040,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 408,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Articles

