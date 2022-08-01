Infinity Esaham Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53.00 (INFS)

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Infinity Esaham has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Infinity Esaham has a market capitalization of $36,685.64 and $53.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
Infinity Esaham Profile
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official message board is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927. The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Infinity Esaham Coin Trading
