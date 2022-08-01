Incyte (INCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Incyte Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of INCY opened at $77.68 on Monday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Incyte by 75.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.