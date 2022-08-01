ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 4.6 %

IMGN stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 269,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,059. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $996.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in ImmunoGen by 50.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

