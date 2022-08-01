iMe Lab (LIME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $243,397.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $243,397.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00620537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.