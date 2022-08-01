iMe Lab (LIME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $243,397.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $243,397.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00620537 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.
About iMe Lab
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
