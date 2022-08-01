IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in July

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,822.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IMCD in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $129.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $129.13 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

