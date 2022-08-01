IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

MMC opened at $161.47 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.