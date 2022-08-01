IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.45.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.75. 470,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,061. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.78. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

