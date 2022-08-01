Idavoll Network Market Capitalization Tops $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00624151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017087 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
Idavoll Network Coin Profile
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Buying and Selling Idavoll Network
