iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$81.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

IAFNF opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

