I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $10.48

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.08. I-Mab shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 2,819 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

I-Mab Stock Down 28.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

I-Mab Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 107,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 360,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 127,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

