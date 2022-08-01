I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $10.48

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.08. I-Mab shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 2,819 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
I-Mab Stock Down 28.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
