I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Zeal Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,286 shares during the period. I-Mab comprises 4.2% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of I-Mab worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.39. 4,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

