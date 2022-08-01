Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.75-$24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.44.

Humana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.13 and a 200 day moving average of $440.76. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

