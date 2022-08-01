Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

HUSA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,868. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

