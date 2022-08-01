Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Hostess Brands has set its FY22 guidance at $0.93-0.98 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

