Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $42,301.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
