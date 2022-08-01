Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $42,301.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00624657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.