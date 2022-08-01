Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $366.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.54 and a 200-day moving average of $307.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

