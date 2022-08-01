Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $132.56 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

