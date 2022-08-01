Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $204,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Zoetis by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $182.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

