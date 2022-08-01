Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys 356 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 694.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 214,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74.

