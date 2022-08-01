Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys 328 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $535.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.47. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

