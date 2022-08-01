Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of HKXCY stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $68.25.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

