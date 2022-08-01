Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance
Shares of HKXCY stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $68.25.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKXCY)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.