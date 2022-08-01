Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Hippo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,240. The firm has a market cap of $482.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

