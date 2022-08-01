Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hexcel by 81.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 146.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 224,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 40.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

