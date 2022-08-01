Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($75.51) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. 74,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

