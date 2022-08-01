Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 690,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,259.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.