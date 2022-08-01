Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 690,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,259.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.14.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
