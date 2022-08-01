Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Accenture comprises about 4.3% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $305.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,306. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.62.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

