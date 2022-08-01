Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Invests $949,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $273,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $154,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COIN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,570. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

