Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of HSII opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
