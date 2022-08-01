Head to Head Survey: Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Westlake has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westlake and Gores Holdings VIII’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake $11.78 billion 1.06 $2.02 billion $19.54 4.98 Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Westlake shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake and Gores Holdings VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake 18.76% 30.67% 14.45% Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westlake and Gores Holdings VIII, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake 1 5 4 0 2.30 Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake currently has a consensus price target of $132.55, indicating a potential upside of 36.17%. Given Westlake’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Westlake is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Summary

Westlake beats Gores Holdings VIII on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment manufactures and sells residential PVC siding; PVC trim and moldings; roofing applications; decorative stone; windows; PVC decking; PVC films for various inflatables, wallcovering, tape, and roofing applications; polymer composite roof tiles; PVC pipe and fittings; PVC compounds; and various consumer and commercial products such as landscape edging; industrial, home and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. The company offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, healthcare products, water treatment, and coatings, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was formerly known as Westlake Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Westlake Corporation in February 2022. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

