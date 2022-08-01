HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 57.0% in July

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HDB traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $62.80. 1,553,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 80.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 859,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

