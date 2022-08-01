HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $226,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.42 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

