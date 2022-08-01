Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ opened at $36.49 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

