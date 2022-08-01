Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $206.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average of $210.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

