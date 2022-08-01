Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 382 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $407.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $326.70 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

