Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.
