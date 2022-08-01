Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

