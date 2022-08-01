Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $231,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 516,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 134,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

