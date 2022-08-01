Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $186,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $436.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

